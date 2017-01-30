Road agency, Bryant team for I-30 work

Road agency, Bryant team for I-30 work

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: NWAonline

The interchange on Interstate 30 was among 35 projects on which the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department reported low bids worth $56.2 million Wednesday. Contracts for the projects won't be awarded until the department reviews the bids for accuracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 43 min Now_What- 33,529
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mary smith 20,788
Ted Kingsley?? (Mar '11) 17 hr BC Hotass 24
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Sun Tina 11
trespassig in gepp arkansas Sat Eddie 7
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
News Your Choice 2016: A voter's guide to this year'... Oct '16 2016 Election 4
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC