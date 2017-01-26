Mom builds house for her family using...

Mom builds house for her family using YouTube tutorials

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: KMIZ

With two bad marriages behind her and debt that came with them, Cara Brookins needed a place to stay for her and her four kids. But Brookins, who writes young adult novels for a living, didn't have the money to hire builders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 hr Barnyisnutz 33,519
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) 18 hr Tina 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
trespassig in gepp arkansas Sat Eddie 7
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
News Your Choice 2016: A voter's guide to this year'... Oct '16 2016 Election 4
Rent houses? Sep '16 jaf 1
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC