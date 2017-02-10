Arkansas Walmart helps celebrate longtime customer's 104th birthday
Geneva Kendrick has been a regular at Bryant, Arkansas Walmart over the years, and she has come to know the employees like family. "Everyone is so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them," Kendrick told KARK , our NBC station in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|6 hr
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|8 hr
|Guest
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Michael
|33,713
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|14 hr
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Thu
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Thu
|Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC