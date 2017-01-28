Arkansas Wal-Mart celebrates customera s 104th birthday with party
An Arkansas woman recently turned 104-years-old and her favorite shopping destination wanted to go all out to make her birthday a truly happy one. "When she comes in the store she pushes her own buggy, she loads her stuff up on the conveyer belt," said Wal-Mart associate Kris Hudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|57 min
|jynx
|33,664
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|2 hr
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Tinab78
|15
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Your Choice 2016: A voter's guide to this year'...
|Oct '16
|2016 Election
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bryant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC