6 Bryant schools recognized by state

Six Bryant schools will share $6.8 million in reward money from the Arkansas State Recognition Program, which recognizes the top 10 percent of schools in the state based on academic achievement and the top 10 percent of schools based on academic growth, according Devin Sherrill, communications director for the district. Schools that are ranked in the top 5 percent for student performance or student academic growth receive $100 per student.

