Police beat
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night while riding in a car on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, police said. Jessie Williams, 68, of Little Rock, told authorities that a black or dark blue vehicle pulled up next to his 2014 Nissan Altima about 9:38 p.m. as he drove west on the interstate in the left lane underneath overpasses near Pine and Cedar streets.
Bryant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|joe
|6
|church of satan
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|alex herbert horse breeder dog breeder breeder...
|7 hr
|beck
|1
|Robert Kevin Finney
|Wed
|denny-b1
|2
