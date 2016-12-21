Police beat

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night while riding in a car on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, police said. Jessie Williams, 68, of Little Rock, told authorities that a black or dark blue vehicle pulled up next to his 2014 Nissan Altima about 9:38 p.m. as he drove west on the interstate in the left lane underneath overpasses near Pine and Cedar streets.

