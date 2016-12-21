Police beat

Police beat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: NWAonline

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night while riding in a car on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, police said. Jessie Williams, 68, of Little Rock, told authorities that a black or dark blue vehicle pulled up next to his 2014 Nissan Altima about 9:38 p.m. as he drove west on the interstate in the left lane underneath overpasses near Pine and Cedar streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) 1 hr joe 6
church of satan 2 hr Guest 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dudley 20,738
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Jynx 32,866
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... 7 hr Go Blue Forever 7
alex herbert horse breeder dog breeder breeder... 7 hr beck 1
Robert Kevin Finney Wed denny-b1 2
See all Bryant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryant Forum Now

Bryant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bryant, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC