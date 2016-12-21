Arrest in assault costs trooper job
Arkansas State Police fired a trooper last week over accusations that he'd beaten his girlfriend and been dishonest about his past. Jeffery Cross, 32, was employed by the state police Highway Patrol division in Forrest City when authorities were called to his home in Marvell the evening of Aug. 22. The Phillips County sheriff's office reported finding Cross' girlfriend, Pamela Kirkland, 52, bruised and bleeding from her mouth.
