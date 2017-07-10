U.S. Patent Granted To For Synthetic Promoter Technology
With special emphasis on the genetic enhancement of tobacco for high-value compound production, AzarGen's synthetic promoters have been designed for high level transgene expression in transient and transgenic systems. AzarGen aims to further expand the utility of these synthetic promoters in various dicot and monocot plant species.
