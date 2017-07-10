U.S. Patent Granted To For Synthetic ...

U.S. Patent Granted To For Synthetic Promoter Technology

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: BioSpace

With special emphasis on the genetic enhancement of tobacco for high-value compound production, AzarGen's synthetic promoters have been designed for high level transgene expression in transient and transgenic systems. AzarGen aims to further expand the utility of these synthetic promoters in various dicot and monocot plant species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May '17 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May '17 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May '17 Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 11
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb '17 Hitachi Consulting 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC