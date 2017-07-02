Blotter: Man found dead inside his apartment on Saturday
The body of a 58-year-old man was found Saturday evening inside his apartment in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane, according to Denton police Officer Bryan Cose. While on a delivery at about 7:30 p.m. to an apartment next door, a pizza delivery person reported to police what he thought was the smell of decomposition at Woodhill Apartments, Cose said.
