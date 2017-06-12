Former Bryan Police officer arrested,...

Former Bryan Police officer arrested, accused of invasive video recording

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A former Bryan Police officer turned himself in to the police department Tuesday morning after being charged with invasive visual recording. According to a press release from the Bryan Police Department, a 20-year-old woman accused Paul Silva of taking a video recording of an intimate encounter without her knowledge on May 12. The Bryan Police Department immediately opened up two separate investigations, and Silva resigned as a result of the internal investigation.

