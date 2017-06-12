Family and friends plead for help to find missing East Texas man
More than three weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Huntington man who was reported missing last month. Thomas Pittman, 55, was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker Road in Angelina County.
