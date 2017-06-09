Continue reading Blotter: Man claims girlfriend bit him during fight, both arrested

Continue reading Blotter: Man claims ...

A couple spent Thursday night in jail after getting into a physical altercation at their apartment complex, according to a police report. Denton police responded to a domestic disturbance at Kingswood Apartments in the 3400 block of Joyce Lane at about 9 p.m. after neighbors saw an argument between a 45-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend turn physical.

