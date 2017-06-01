Blotter: Borman Elementary placed on 'precautionary' lockdown during suicidal person investigation
Borman Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes Thursday morning while Denton police investigated a suicidal person call at a nearby park, according to police. There were no injuries, arrests or criminal offenses during the lockdown, which Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose said was only precautionary.
