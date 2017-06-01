Blotter: Borman Elementary placed on ...

Blotter: Borman Elementary placed on 'precautionary' lockdown during suicidal person investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Borman Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes Thursday morning while Denton police investigated a suicidal person call at a nearby park, according to police. There were no injuries, arrests or criminal offenses during the lockdown, which Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose said was only precautionary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May '17 Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb '17 Hitachi Consulting 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC