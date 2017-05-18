Police looking for suspect who stole hearse, dumped body on side of the road
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning. Police said that a funeral home employee temporarily left the vehicle unattended at a business on Highway 21 when a suspect jumped into the hearse and drove away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
|Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX
|Feb '17
|Hitachi Consulting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC