Police looking for suspect who stole ...

Police looking for suspect who stole hearse, dumped body on side of the road

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning. Police said that a funeral home employee temporarily left the vehicle unattended at a business on Highway 21 when a suspect jumped into the hearse and drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May 5 Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb '17 Hitachi Consulting 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC