Man in critical condition after shooting in Bryan
A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, according to police. They were both taking to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|Come at me bro
|2
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Mr tar
|72
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC