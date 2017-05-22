Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts

Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast: Saturday: Waking up to rain showers, then scattered showers off and on for the majority of the day. T/storms will also be possible between about 12pm - 6PM before all the showers move south and out of the area! High: 67 Armed Forces Torchlight Parade: All the showers and any t/storms of the day should be wrapped up in time for the parade, just have an umbrella if you go down early to set up! Otherwise, partly cloudy during the Parade with temps falling from the 60s to 50s.

