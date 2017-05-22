Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap u...

Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast: Saturday: Waking up to rain showers, then scattered showers off and on for the majority of the day. T/storms will also be possible between about 12pm - 6PM before all the showers move south and out of the area! High: 67 Armed Forces Torchlight Parade: All the showers and any t/storms of the day should be wrapped up in time for the parade, just have an umbrella if you go down early to set up! Otherwise, partly cloudy during the Parade with temps falling from the 60s to 50s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May 5 Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb '17 Hitachi Consulting 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC