KORA/Bryan, TX Adds Rob Edwards As MD...

KORA/Bryan, TX Adds Rob Edwards As MD/Afternoon Host

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS Country KORA/BRYAN, TX has added ROB EDWARDS as MD/afternoon drive host effective FRIDAY, JUNE 16th. He will replace the departing TIM "JR" HAYES, who heads to WALKER Country KJDL /LUBBOCK, TX effective WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 12 hr Mr tar 72
Seeking A Lactating Man Fri Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr '17 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar '17 Spoiled people 1
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar '17 go 10
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC