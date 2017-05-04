KORA/Bryan, TX Adds Rob Edwards As MD/Afternoon Host
BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS Country KORA/BRYAN, TX has added ROB EDWARDS as MD/afternoon drive host effective FRIDAY, JUNE 16th. He will replace the departing TIM "JR" HAYES, who heads to WALKER Country KJDL /LUBBOCK, TX effective WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st.
