Hearse stolen, body dumped in Brazos County
Bryan police officers found themselves handling a unusual case Friday after a thief stole a hearse with a body inside it, then dumped the body on the side of a road, police said. By 7 a.m., part of the issue was resolved: The delivery driver called authorities after spotting the gurney on Dick Elliott Road near Tabor Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
|Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX
|Feb '17
|Hitachi Consulting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC