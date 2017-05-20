Hearse stolen, body dumped in Brazos ...

Hearse stolen, body dumped in Brazos County

Bryan police officers found themselves handling a unusual case Friday after a thief stole a hearse with a body inside it, then dumped the body on the side of a road, police said. By 7 a.m., part of the issue was resolved: The delivery driver called authorities after spotting the gurney on Dick Elliott Road near Tabor Road.

