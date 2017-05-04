Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Raise $...

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Raise $54 Million in IPO

Thursday May 4

Guaranty Bancshares expects to raise $54 million in an initial public offering on the week of May 8th. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $26.00-$28.00 per share.

