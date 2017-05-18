Emotions Run High for Tim DeLaughter As He Revisits Tripping Daisy Songs
Tim DeLaughter with Tripping Daisy. He's back playing guitar live after 15 years singing with Polyphonic Spree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Curry
|May 12
|u Have to be Kidding
|1
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Come at me bro
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr '17
|Went phart
|1
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
|Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX
|Feb '17
|Hitachi Consulting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC