Denton waives key deadline to close coal plant
Denton joined its partner cities in waiving a key deadline for the Gibbons Creek coal-fired power plant near Bryan this week, a move that could save money as an effort to sell the plant continues. Last year, the cities of Denton, Bryan, Garland and Greenville decided to shed the power plant they have operated together as Texas Municipal Power Agency for the past 40 years.
