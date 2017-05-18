CTX utility company warns customers of new phone scam
Bryan Texas Utilities said scammers are calling and demanding money from people, while threatening to disconnect their service if they don't pay. BTU said normally customers would not receive a phone call from their company except in certain circumstances.
