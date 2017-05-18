CTX utility company warns customers o...

CTX utility company warns customers of new phone scam

Friday May 12 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Bryan Texas Utilities said scammers are calling and demanding money from people, while threatening to disconnect their service if they don't pay. BTU said normally customers would not receive a phone call from their company except in certain circumstances.

