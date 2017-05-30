Couple face charges after stealing hearse, dumping body
A man and a woman have been arrested and face charges in the theft of a hearse and subsequent dumping of a body in Brazos County. The hearse was left unattended outside a McDonald's on Texas 21 and was stolen about 5:30 a.m. Friday .
