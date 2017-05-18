Bryan hearse stolen, body dumped out ...

Bryan hearse stolen, body dumped out in Brazos County ditch

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office a hearse was stolen on Friday morning and the body inside was dumped on the side of a road soon after the theft. According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office a hearse was stolen on Friday morning and the body inside was dumped on the side of a road soon after the theft.

