Blotter: Mausoleum vandalized at IOOF Cemetery

28 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A mausoleum was vandalized sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday at I00F Cemetery at the intersection of South Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive. Several illegible words had been spray painted on the exterior walls of the small structure, and the F-word was spray painted on the back wall.

