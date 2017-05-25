Blotter: Man declines to press charges after shooting
A 19-year-old man did not want to press charges after another man shot him on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of West Prairie Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, police said. Denton police were dispatched to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton to speak to the victim, who was shot at around 2 p.m. but didn't report the incident until 11:30 p.m., according to department spokesman Bryan Cose.
