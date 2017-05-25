Addiction claimed their son, so this ...

Addiction claimed their son, so this Texas family works to help other students in recovery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Angie Rogers was following her instincts as a mother almost six years ago when she pounded on the door of a suburban hotel room 20 miles north of Dallas. Her son, Brandon, a 20-year-old college sophomore at the time, was home from Blinn College in Bryan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Curry May 12 u Have to be Kidding 1
Video -MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09) May 9 Come at me bro 2
Seeking A Lactating Man May '17 Quavontae 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr '17 Went phart 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb '17 Hitachi Consulting 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC