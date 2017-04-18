Texas man found guilty in beating death of 7-month-old girl
A jury has convicted a Texas man who prosecutors say was high on drugs when he fatally beat a 7-month-old child who suffered a fractured skull and ribs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Wed
|alex
|69
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar 22
|go
|10
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC