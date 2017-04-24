Sold-out crowd helps Dallas CASA
D allas CASA netted $170,000 earlier this month at the 10th annual Cherish the Children luncheon, which honored longtime supporter Caroline Rose Hunt. A sold-out crowd of 400-plus gathered at the Fairmont Dallas to hear TED star and Dallas native Casey Gerald discuss the lasting impact of childhood neglect.
