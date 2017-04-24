Police: Man threatens to 'kill' officer after public intoxication arrest
A Bryan man was in jail Saturday morning after police said he tried opening the door of a patrol car and then threatened to harm an officer after police arrested him. Officers with the College Station Police Department were leaving a loud party call at The Retreat apartments on Jones Butler Drive about 1 a.m. when they said they noticed a man trying to open the passenger door of one of their patrol cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 19
|alex
|69
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar '17
|go
|10
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC