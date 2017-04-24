Police: Man threatens to 'kill' offic...

Police: Man threatens to 'kill' officer after public intoxication arrest

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A Bryan man was in jail Saturday morning after police said he tried opening the door of a patrol car and then threatened to harm an officer after police arrested him. Officers with the College Station Police Department were leaving a loud party call at The Retreat apartments on Jones Butler Drive about 1 a.m. when they said they noticed a man trying to open the passenger door of one of their patrol cars.

