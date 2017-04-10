Medical examiner: Inmate died from cocaine overdose
Johnny Dewayne Hall, 39, was transported from the jail to CHI St. Joseph's Hospital on Feb. 15 at 11:05 p.m. According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Hall was detained by the Bryan Police Department at 9:05 p.m. and was arrested and charged with fleeing from a police officer and tampering with physical evidence. The sheriff's office said that initial reports stated that Hall was seated in the intake area when he appeared to be disorientated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Fri
|Went phart
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 10
|Jadddeeaa
|67
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar 22
|go
|10
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC