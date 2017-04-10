Medical examiner: Inmate died from co...

Medical examiner: Inmate died from cocaine overdose

Johnny Dewayne Hall, 39, was transported from the jail to CHI St. Joseph's Hospital on Feb. 15 at 11:05 p.m. According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Hall was detained by the Bryan Police Department at 9:05 p.m. and was arrested and charged with fleeing from a police officer and tampering with physical evidence. The sheriff's office said that initial reports stated that Hall was seated in the intake area when he appeared to be disorientated.

