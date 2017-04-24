Hat Trick
A customer walks into Catalena Hatters looking for a special hat to match the one his friend never takes off his head, presenting a photo from his cell phone as a challenge to the hatmaker. Catalena Hatters , in downtown Bryan at 203 N. Main St., is open 9-6 on weekdays and 9-5 on Saturdays .
