Flores opts against in-person town ha...

Flores opts against in-person town hall meetings

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Thank you for reading your allotment of free Waco Tribune-Herald articles. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for additional free articles, or you can purchase a subscription or log in and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Mon Jadddeeaa 67
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar 22 go 10
News Blog: College Station converts to efficient LED... Mar '17 Gary s 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Brazos County was issued at April 11 at 8:24PM CDT

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC