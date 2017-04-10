Courtney Ann Krupala and Stephen Thom...

Courtney Ann Krupala and Stephen Thomas Crosby

Courtney Ann Krupala and Stephen Thomas Crosby were united in Holy Matrimony on February 25, 2017 at Saint Mary's Catholic Center in College Station with the Reverend Father Thomas Firestone officiating the double-ring ceremony.

