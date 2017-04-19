Blotter: Girlfriend says she stabbed boyfriend twice

A 31-year-old woman told police Tuesday that she stabbed her boyfriend twice because he was "coming towards her and she felt threatened," according to Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer. The 36-year-old man, who suffered stab wounds to his back and side, was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton with injuries that were not life threatening, Kizer said.

