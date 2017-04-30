April's First Friday Art Trail includes exhibits at 27 venues
Visitors have the option of using their own transportation to stay as long as they want at each location or they can hop on an Art Trail trolley. Citibus trolleys/buses will make rounds from 6:15 to about 9:30 p.m. Friday from The Buddy Holly Center, The Charles Adams Gallery, CASP Live/Work Studios and 5&J Galleries, Community Health Center of Lubbock, GlasseyAlley Art Studio and Gallery, Giorgio's, LHUCA, McPherson's Cellars, Platform Restaurant, Tornado Gallery and Urban Tech/TTU Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|-MJ- Poppin More Than Bottles (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|Come at me bro
|2
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Mr tar
|72
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|May 5
|Quavontae
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC