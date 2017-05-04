95-year-old pays weekly visit to nursing homes
For more than 30 years, Clifford Hunter has been volunteering his time at nursing homes, but his caring nature dates back much further, to his days behind a pharmacy counter in Bryan, Texas. "Jesus teaches us, if you love one another, you'll help one another," said Hunter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|May 2
|Megz666
|71
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar '17
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar '17
|go
|10
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|I know
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC