2 children ejected from SUV in Bryan ...

2 children ejected from SUV in Bryan accident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

At the intersection of East MLK and the West frontage road of N Earl Rudder Freeway, a Tahoe with 9 occupants and a Monte Carlo with one occupant collided. In the Tahoe were five adults who were wearing seat belts and four children who were not wearing seat belts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Apr 19 alex 69
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar '17 go 10
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC