Woman struck by train during modeling shoot 17 minutes ago NAVASOTA...
The mother of a 19-year-old woman says her daughter was killed when she was struck by a train while having photos taken of her on the tracks in a bid to launch a modeling career. Hakamie Stevenson told The Eagle newspaper that her daughter, Fredzania Thompson, attended Blinn College in Bryan but wanted to put her education on hold to begin modeling.
