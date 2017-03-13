Texas woman in midst of modeling shoo...

Texas woman in midst of modeling shoot when struck by train

The mother of a 19-year-old Texas woman says her daughter was killed when she was struck by a train while having photos taken of her on the tracks in a bid to launch a modeling career. Hakamie Stevenson told The Eagle newspaper that her daughter, Fredzania Thompson , attended Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, but wanted to put her education on hold to begin modeling.

