'She wanted to be a model.' Teen fata...

'She wanted to be a model.' Teen fatally stuck by train while posing for photos.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Washington Post

One photo shows Fredzania Thompson posing confidently in her high heels, smiling as she stood between two train tracks. In another, the 19-year-old aspiring model is seen sitting in the middle of the adjacent tracks with one leg outstretched and a serious, intense gaze into the camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... 16 min Gremlin 6
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Mar 14 MrK 61
News Blog: College Station converts to efficient LED... Mar 9 Gary s 1
Looking for someone Mar 5 sam 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb 27 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb 23 Hitachi Consulting 1
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan '17 Happydayz 12
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC