'She wanted to be a model.' Teen fatally stuck by train while posing for photos.
One photo shows Fredzania Thompson posing confidently in her high heels, smiling as she stood between two train tracks. In another, the 19-year-old aspiring model is seen sitting in the middle of the adjacent tracks with one leg outstretched and a serious, intense gaze into the camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|16 min
|Gremlin
|6
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Mar 14
|MrK
|61
|Blog: College Station converts to efficient LED...
|Mar 9
|Gary s
|1
|Looking for someone
|Mar 5
|sam
|1
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb 27
|I know
|29
|Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX
|Feb 23
|Hitachi Consulting
|1
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|Happydayz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC