Improved breast cancer detection also means more benign biopsies

A new study reveals that digital mammography has caused an increase in breast cancer detection; but it also increased the rate of benign biopsies. The study comes from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and notes that since 2005, the rate at which women are called back for a biopsy has grown by nearly 5 percent, from 8 percent to 12.6 percent.

