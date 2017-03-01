Huge 40 Days for Life Campaign Begins with Planned Parenthood in Panic Mode
Contact: Shawn Carney, 40 Days for Life , 979-574-8711 BRYAN, Texas, March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As 40 Days for Life enters its tenth year, a new 40-day campaign of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion begins today in 344 communities around the world, as Christians pray outside abortion centers, Planned Parenthood offices, and other public sites. This is the largest spring campaign thus far for this mission.
