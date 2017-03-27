Foul play not suspected in double dro...

Foul play not suspected in double drowning in Bryan, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Chron

Sheriff's deputies said a man's body was found early Thursday in a private fishing bond in Brazos County. The body, identified as Omar Martinez, 21, was found about 1 a.m. in a pond near the 4000 block of Telluride Way northwest of Bryan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 10 hr IzgoinDaan 64
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar 22 go 10
News Blog: College Station converts to efficient LED... Mar 9 Gary s 1
Looking for someone Mar 5 sam 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb '17 I know 29
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC