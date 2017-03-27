Foul play not suspected in double drowning in Bryan, authorities say
Sheriff's deputies said a man's body was found early Thursday in a private fishing bond in Brazos County. The body, identified as Omar Martinez, 21, was found about 1 a.m. in a pond near the 4000 block of Telluride Way northwest of Bryan.
