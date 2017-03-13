DA takes no action against Bryan offi...

DA takes no action against Bryan officer involved in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office decided Wednesday to take no action against an officer involved in a shooting back in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Tue MrK 61
News Blog: College Station converts to efficient LED... Mar 9 Gary s 1
Looking for someone Mar 5 sam 1
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Feb 27 I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb 23 Hitachi Consulting 1
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan '17 Happydayz 12
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC