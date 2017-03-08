Bodycam footage released of Bryan off...

Bodycam footage released of Bryan officer-involved shooting

The Bryan Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday revealing what occurred during a Feb. 12 officer-involved shooting of a man. On the night of the shooting, Officer Steven Laughlin, 27, and other BPD officers were called to the 5300 block of Mallard Drive in response to a disturbance, according to police.

