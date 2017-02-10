Trial of alleged Anderson Co. campsit...

Trial of alleged Anderson Co. campsite killer moved to Bryan

Thursday Feb 2

Alleged Anderson County campsite killer William Hudson's trial will have a change of venue. Anderson County court officials tell us that Hudson's trial will take place in Bryan, Texas.

