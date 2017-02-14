Texas officer shoots black man who ai...

Texas officer shoots black man who aimed phone at him like a gun, Bryan police say

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Texas officer shot a black man who pointed a cell phone at him as if it were a gun Sunday night, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said. The 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved and is now listed as stable, Buske said Monday at a news conference.

