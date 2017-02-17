Mariah Carey confirms new beau; talks new single, tour

Mariah Carey may have had her heart broken after her engagement to billionaire James Packer ended, but she shook that off and now has a vision of love for her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Carey, who posted an Instagram picture with her and Tanaka drinking champagne in a tub on Valentine's Day, confirmed the romance in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, though she declined to say much more than that.

