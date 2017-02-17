Mariah Carey confirms new beau; talks new single, tour
Mariah Carey may have had her heart broken after her engagement to billionaire James Packer ended, but she shook that off and now has a vision of love for her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Carey, who posted an Instagram picture with her and Tanaka drinking champagne in a tub on Valentine's Day, confirmed the romance in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, though she declined to say much more than that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|IzgoinDaan
|59
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Feb 27
|I know
|29
|Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX
|Feb 23
|Hitachi Consulting
|1
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|Happydayz
|12
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC