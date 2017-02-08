Man praised for helping woman as fire consumed her house
A woman who survived a house fire in Bryan, Texas last week is praising the actions of a stranger who stopped to help out. The woman, named Nicky, was home last Wednesday when an electrical issue inside sparked a fire that quickly consumed parts of her house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC