Man praised for helping woman as fire consumed her house

Wednesday Feb 1

A woman who survived a house fire in Bryan, Texas last week is praising the actions of a stranger who stopped to help out. The woman, named Nicky, was home last Wednesday when an electrical issue inside sparked a fire that quickly consumed parts of her house.

